Monticello man arrested after reportedly giving moonshine to minor
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was arrested after he reportedly gave moonshine to a minor at the Wayne County Fair.
Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Hanna, 45, gave a 17-year-old moonshine late Friday night.
Officers were told by the child’s mother that her son was given moonshine in a Powerade bottle.
Officials said they spoke to the boy and released him to his mother.
Officers checked Hanna’s car, and they said they found a bottle of moonshine.
Hanna was arrested for unlawful transaction with a minor and public intoxication.
