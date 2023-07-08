Monticello man arrested after reportedly giving moonshine to minor

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Monticello man was arrested after he reportedly gave moonshine to a minor at the Wayne County Fair.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Hanna, 45, gave a 17-year-old moonshine late Friday night.

Officers were told by the child’s mother that her son was given moonshine in a Powerade bottle.

Officials said they spoke to the boy and released him to his mother.

Officers checked Hanna’s car, and they said they found a bottle of moonshine.

Hanna was arrested for unlawful transaction with a minor and public intoxication.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Laurel Lake
Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Latest News

The Lynch community said their final goodbyes to Bennie Massey Sr. on Saturday.
Harlan County community honors Bennie Massey Sr. at funeral service
This is the flyer for the performers at the Bell County Fair.
American Idol winner set to perform at EKY fair
fireworks
‘Best season we ever had’: Independence Day fireworks sales up in EKY
KY Little League State Champs
Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships