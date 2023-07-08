Harlan County community honors Bennie Massey Sr. at funeral service

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Harlan County said their final goodbyes to Bennie Massey Sr. on Saturday.

The funeral service was hosted at Massey’s home church, Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

There was limited parking and seating available because of how many people came out to pay their respects to Massey.

The United Miner Workers of America (UMWA) President, Cecil Roberts, was in attendance because he said he appreciated all of the work Massey and his brother, George Massey Sr., did for the UMWA.

“The reason I come here today, I’ve told people, Bennie went a thousand places for me, I can go one place for Bennie,” said Roberts.

Not only did Massey work to make a difference for those in the mines but also in his own community of Harlan County. Many people at the service said, no matter where you met Massey, you would know he has always been a giver.

“He’s been just a fantastic human being, not only for working people but the poor class,” said Freddie Wright, a fellow UMWA miner. “He’s always been for the little guy.”

Massey will be buried in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Laurel Lake
Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Latest News

Monticello man arrested after reportedly giving moonshine to minor
This is the flyer for the performers at the Bell County Fair.
American Idol winner set to perform at EKY fair
fireworks
‘Best season we ever had’: Independence Day fireworks sales up in EKY
KY Little League State Champs
Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships