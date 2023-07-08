Harlan County community honors Bennie Massey Sr. at funeral service

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Harlan County said their final goodbyes to Bennie Massey Sr. on Saturday.

The funeral service was hosted at Massey’s home church, Greater Mount Sinai Baptist Church.

There was limited parking and seating available because of how many people came out to pay their respects to Massey.

The United Miner Workers of America (UMWA) President, Cecil Roberts, was in attendance because he said he appreciated all of the work Massey and his brother, George Massey Sr., did for the UMWA.

“The reason I come here today, I’ve told people, Bennie went a thousand places for me, I can go one place for Bennie,” said Roberts.

Not only did Massey work to make a difference for those in the mines but also in his own community of Harlan County. Many people at the service said, no matter where you met Massey, you would know he has always been a giver.

“He’s been just a fantastic human being, not only for working people but the poor class,” said Freddie Wright, a fellow UMWA miner. “He’s always been for the little guy.”

Massey will be buried in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

