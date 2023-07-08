Grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run arrested

Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the hit-and-run death of her two-year-old granddaughter on June 16, 2023.(Source: Jeffersonville, Ind. Police Department)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The grandmother accused of her grandchild’s death in a hit-and-run was arrested on Friday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

On Friday, June 16, officers from the Jeffersonville Police Department were investigating a hit-and-run involving a toddler at Motel 6 on Hospitality Way. Officials said it happened around 11 a.m.

The toddler, later identified as one-year-old Eleanor Campbell, was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Investigations from detectives on both sides of the river led them to the 200 block of Glendora Avenue, where they found 51-year-old Lisa Tesch and 34-year-old Joshua David. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said that both were arrested on Friday, July 7 and are in custody on unrelated, outstanding warrants.

Ellis said this is still an ongoing investigation. More details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Laurel Lake
Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Latest News

KY Little League State Champs
Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships
Nikki McCray-Penson
Basketball world mourns loss of Nikki McCray-Penson
New Equipment
EKY volunteer fire department gets new equipment to better serve the community
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead