Federal inmate escapes from facility’s satellite camp

Inmate escapes federal prison facility
Inmate escapes federal prison facility(Federal Bureau of Prisons)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, an inmate has walked away from the satellite camp next to the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution and is missing.

Around 4:10 p.m. Friday, Emanuel Cervantes was discovered missing from the facility. Cervantes was sentenced in the Northern District of Texas to a 180-month sentence for attempt and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Cervantes is described as 31 years old with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 6 and weighs about 165 pounds.

The United States Marshals Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation also was started.

Anyone with information about Cervantes is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 606-657-1128 or their local 911 agency.

The satellite camp at FCI Ashland is a minimum security facility and currently houses 151 male offenders, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged after police discover she lied about alleged assault
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office required to pay more than $60,000 in back pay to K9 handlers.
Southern Ky. sheriff ordered to pay thousands of dollars over K9 handler snafu

Latest News

Sam Catron's Family Members Found Dead - July 7, 2023
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Shirley Sexton, the owner of the Colson Civic Center, has opened a thrift shop to help flood...
Colson Civic Center opens thrift shop nearly one year after historic flood
CreatorCon is set for August 23 and 24 at the Norton Expo Center.
CreatorCon to cultivate community for Appalachian entrepreneurs