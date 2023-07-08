Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday evening, officials with Laurel County Dispatch said crews responded to Laurel Lake regarding a possible drowning.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office told our sister station, WKYT, a young man was reportedly swimming with friends when he disappeared after jumping in the water.

Officials said the search is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

