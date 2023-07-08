Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday evening, officials with Laurel County Dispatch said crews responded to Laurel Lake regarding a possible drowning.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office told our sister station, WKYT, a young man was reportedly swimming with friends when he disappeared after jumping in the water.
Officials said the search is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
