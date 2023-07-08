‘Best season we ever had’: Independence Day fireworks sales up in EKY

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Independence Day, fireworks salesmen in Eastern Kentucky are claiming 2023 as their best year yet.

After the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, as well as severe weather and other events in 2022 hindered Independence Day celebrations over the past three years, fireworks sales were down.

Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks in Paintsville is one of the largest locally owned and operated fireworks wholesalers in the region, but over the three-year stretch it had some hard times.

This year, however, Shawn Caudill of Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks says it was one of the best he has ever seen.

“Through COVID and some weather incidents, we had some struggles the last couple of years,” said Caudill, “But everyone came out this season, you know, basically come to our rescue and made it the best season we ever had.”

Caudill added that he wanted to thank the employees, new customers, and returning customers as well as remind folks that, even though tent locations are done for the season, the business’ Paintsville warehouse still has plenty of fireworks to go around.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.