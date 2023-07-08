‘Best season we ever had’: Independence Day fireworks sales up in EKY

fireworks
fireworks(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Following Independence Day, fireworks salesmen in Eastern Kentucky are claiming 2023 as their best year yet.

After the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, as well as severe weather and other events in 2022 hindered Independence Day celebrations over the past three years, fireworks sales were down.

Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks in Paintsville is one of the largest locally owned and operated fireworks wholesalers in the region, but over the three-year stretch it had some hard times.

This year, however, Shawn Caudill of Jerry Pelfrey Fireworks says it was one of the best he has ever seen.

“Through COVID and some weather incidents, we had some struggles the last couple of years,” said Caudill, “But everyone came out this season, you know, basically come to our rescue and made it the best season we ever had.”

Caudill added that he wanted to thank the employees, new customers, and returning customers as well as remind folks that, even though tent locations are done for the season, the business’ Paintsville warehouse still has plenty of fireworks to go around.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby weighing 13.2 pounds was delivered on July 4 in Franklin, TN.
13.2 lb. newborn greets the world with a bang, just in time for July 4th
Laurel Lake
Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Latest News

KY Little League State Champs
Richmond Hosts Little League State Championships
Lisa G. Tesch, 51, is being sought by Jeffersonville, Ind. , police in connection with the...
Grandmother accused of toddler’s death in hit-and-run arrested
Nikki McCray-Penson
Basketball world mourns loss of Nikki McCray-Penson
New Equipment
EKY volunteer fire department gets new equipment to better serve the community