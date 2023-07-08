American Idol winner set to perform at EKY fair

This is the flyer for the performers at the Bell County Fair.
This is the flyer for the performers at the Bell County Fair.(Bell County Fair)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An American Idol winner is set to perform at the Bell County Fair.

Noah Thompson is scheduled to hit the stage on Friday, July 14.

Colin Stough is also set to perform. Stough was a finalist on American Idol Season 21.

Officials said the gates will open at 5 p.m., but the concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are only available at the gate.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged after police discover she lied about alleged assault
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office required to pay more than $60,000 in back pay to K9 handlers.
Southern Ky. sheriff ordered to pay thousands of dollars over K9 handler snafu

Latest News

New Equipment
EKY volunteer fire department gets new equipment to better serve the community
Death investigation
Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead
Laurel Lake
Crews search SEKY lake following possible drowning
Photo of Kentucky Brotherhood cycling.
Cyclists plan to honor fallen officers, announce EKY stops