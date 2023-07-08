American Idol winner set to perform at EKY fair

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An American Idol winner is set to perform at the Bell County Fair.

Noah Thompson is scheduled to hit the stage on Friday, July 14.

Colin Stough is also set to perform. Stough was a finalist on American Idol Season 21.

Officials said the gates will open at 5 p.m., but the concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and are only available at the gate.

