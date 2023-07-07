University of Kentucky looks to welcome AI in higher education

University of Kentucky looks to welcome AI in higher education
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the release of the language-learning model ChatGPT, worries about artificial intelligence in education have been a hot-button issue; however, the University of Kentucky is looking to turn a positive spin on A.I.

Since ChatGTP’s release last fall, artificial intelligence has quickly become a phenomenon that has swept through college campuses.

According to a survey from Best Colleges, one out of five college students surveyed have admitted that they consider using ChatGPT to help with school work as plagiarism, but they still use it anyways.

WKYT Investigates | AI anxieties: Preparing Kentucky for the future (a.k.a. now)

The University of Kentucky is taking a different approach to this phenomenon by looking at this development positively.

“This really is an issue that expands loads of different expertise and areas of work,” said Dr. Trey Conaster a member of Kentucky’s UK ADVANCE committee.

UK ADVANCE committee is a new committee recognizing how to use artificial intelligence effectively.

“The idea of UK ADVANCE is to get out ahead of that narrative and craft one of our own that kind of owns it,” said Dr. Conaster.

To Dr. Conaster, these uses are positive, but he admits some fears still linger that the application will be used unethically but thinks this approach can get ahead of the issue.

“Ways moving forward to avoid problems is to foreground,” said Dr. Conaster. “What that means is not only teaching people how to use it but doing so with an awareness.”

Although he says they are uncertain of the outcome.

“The approach that we want to take is one of informed caution but energetic curiosity,” said Dr. Conaster.

They are ready to welcome this change.

