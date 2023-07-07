TV schedule released for UK Basketball’s games in Canada

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the channel Kentucky Basketball will be playing on for their games next week in Canada.

The Wildcats will play their games in the GLOBL JAM on CBS Sports Network, the school announced Friday. John Calipari’s squad will be representing team USA in the men’s tournament.

Here’s the schedule as followed:

July 12: vs. Team Germany - 1:30 p.m. - LIVE

July 13: vs. Team Canada - 8:00 p.m. (tape delayed for July 14 at 12:00 a.m.)

July 15: vs. Team Africa - 1:30 p.m. - LIVE

July 16: Gold Medal Game (if team USA makes it) - 8:00 p.m. - LIVE

