Storms return this weekend, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we are looking just a touch cooler today thanks to our first front of the next few days, most of today looks mainly dry. That will not be the case this weekend.

Today and Tonight

We will start off the day with some clouds and some patchy fog across the region. Temperatures won’t be a lot cooler this morning, with most locations waking up in the upper 60s, but they should be a touch cooler this afternoon, only topping out in the mid 80s for most. While I can’t rule out a stray chance for a shower today, I don’t think most folks see much, even with the front. Some sunshine should try to peek out later this afternoon.

Tonight, look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop again into the upper 60s. Some additional fog is possible late.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks to start dry, but I do not believe it will end that way. Highs make a return back into the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds before the showers and storms hit later in the day and carry us into the nighttime hours. Some of those storms, especially for our neighbors in the western counties, could be a bit on the strong side. Stay weather aware and we will keep you posted. Shower and storm chances continue into Saturday night as lows once again drop into the upper 60s.

More chances for scattered showers and storms will wrap up the weekend on Sunday, and again, some of those could be on the stronger side too. It looks like our second front of the week will arrive sometime Sunday, because temperatures will struggle to get to the 80 degree mark before dropping into the mid 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Morning chances for rain are possible on Monday, but I think skies clear out some in the afternoon. Highs rebound slightly back into the low 80s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry and hot with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 90 both days.

Have a good weekend!

