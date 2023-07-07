Spotty storm chances hang around for the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We continue to see spotty storm chances work through the region as our summertime pattern continues unabated here in the early part of July. Despite a lower possibility today, showers and storms are not finished in our forecast yet.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Yet more warm and muggy conditions as we head through this evening. We’re looking at a relatively smaller opportunity for showers and storms this evening with the relative lack of a trigger, but the few we could see should diminish as we head into the overnight hours. Lows stay mild and muggy, though, under partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle and upper 60s. We’ll have to be on the lookout for that patchy fog as well.

We’ll start Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds allowing temperatures to soar up into the middle and upper 80s for daytime highs, but we’ll watch more showers and storms blossom up in the afternoon, not only as we get into the daytime heating, but watch as a frontal boundary approaches. Chances actually go up as we head into the overnight hours as the front slowly works its way toward the region. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but be on the lookout for some heavy rain or brief gusty winds. Overnight lows settle near 70°.

Late Weekend and Beyond

As we head into Sunday, we’ll keep spotty showers around as our system slowly works out of the region. The slightly cooler and slightly drier air will have a brief effect on our highs, only in the lower 80s on Sunday. Showers continue to move out on Sunday night as lows fall back into the middle 60s. Cooler temperatures continue on Monday as showers continue to exit, highs stay in the upper 70s to near 80° with intermittent cloud cover.

We’ll keep it dry for Tuesday and Wednesday as we spend them between upper level disturbances. However, the heat returns as southerly winds do as well, we’ll see highs in the upper 80s to near 90° as humidity filters back into the region. Showers and storms should hold off until the arrival of our next upper level disturbance later next week.

