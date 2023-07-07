Senate bill ensures child advocacy groups are not left out of conversations concerning child abuse

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Effective July 1, more than 100 state laws are in effect.

One of those bills is Senate Bill 229. Law enforcement, social services and other agencies are all properly notified and communicating regarding cases involving child abuse.

The Kentucky River Children’s Advocacy Center is one of the agencies advocating for children in abusive situations.

Executive Director Pamela Carey said they would have to talk through different people to get information about their clients.

“Originally, the 115, which is the reports of child abuse, would come into centralize intake and then go out to like law enforcement and child protective services, through CPS,” she said.

She said that has been an issue in the past.

“Maybe the other agency that is providing the therapy has no idea that this is happening. It can be something as simple as their address changed and if you don’t know that and you go to do in home therapy with this person and they’re not home, maybe they did not contact you but, all agencies have to work together to make sure all of the information is out there,” she explained.

She said having everyone communicate effectively is important so information isn’t lost.

“Law enforcement, CPS, the therapists that are involved, maybe the victims advocate, anyone that has anything to with the cases. It’s where we all come together and have case review and discuss the case so that nothing falls into the cracks,” she said.

Carey said this information allows for the agencies to help each other.

“If it’s law enforcement or CPS you know, can call them and say ‘Hey we noticed this meets criteria, what can we do for you,’ because that referral has to come from them but, if we notice it we can say, ‘Okay what can we do for you, we can get you scheduled very quickly,’” she explained.

She said at the end of the day, this is a step in the right direction because of who it is helping, the children.

To report child abuse, call 1(877) 597-2331.

For more information about the KRCAC, visit their website.

