Man loans dozens of artifacts to Battle of Richmond Visitor Center

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A civil war collector living in Cincinnati has lent dozens of his artifacts to the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center.

Rare items like a rifle from the 1850′s and items from both sides of the war are in Charles Wagers’ collection.

The Visitor Center curator calls it impressive.

“People who come to historic sites want to see the real thing, and that’s what this collection brings us the real thing at a real place they have come home,” said curator Phillip Seyfrit.

Part of Charles Wagers is coming home through these artifacts. He’s originally from Madison County but now lives in Cincinnati. The 75-year-old is lending part of his lifelong collection to the Visitor Center.

“To me, the value of the collection is associated with the battle of Richmond,” said Wagers.

Wagers started collecting when he was six years old.

Some items he’s found out on the battlefield. Others, like a rifle from the 1850′s, were given to him by a granddaughter of a former slave from northern Kentucky.

Wagers says after several health scares, it’s time to share what he has with the rest of the world.

“I ain’t gonna be around much longer, and I wanted to see the collection go the museum while I was around to tell them about it,” said Wagers.

Seyfrit could not agree more.

“These things shouldn’t be squirreled away in an attic or a warehouse somewhere,” said Seyfrit. “This isn’t Raiders of the Lost Ark. These things need to be seen and enjoyed and learned from.”

For now., these items will be stored in the Richmond City Hall vault until there’s proper space inside the Battle of Richmond Visitor Center.

