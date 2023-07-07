Man accused in Kentucky mansion murder appears in court

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Shannon Gilday was back in court on Friday.

He is accused of breaking into a Central Kentucky mansion and killing Jordan Morgan while she slept.

“This was a senseless murder. She was laying in her bed asleep,” Mica Sims said.

Family and friends of Morgan said they do not want to criticize the system, but they do want to see more progress in the case.

Like many of the previous court appearances for Gilday, not much happened at Friday’s hearing. The court appearance lasted less than 10 minutes.

“Nothing really gets done. We get a new date. We come back here, and do the exact same thing,” Sims added.

More than one year after the murder of Morgan, Gilday’s trial is still almost two years away.

His attorney said they are still waiting to get a mental evaluation, and the backlog at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center is 14 months.

Gilday remains in the Madison County Detention Center on a $2 million bond.

He did plead not guilty when he was arraigned, but his attorney said there is no question as to what he did and has said repeatedly that his client is profoundly mentally ill.

The next court appearance is set for November 17 and has been labeled as a status hearing.

A trial date has been set for May 2025.

