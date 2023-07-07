Floyd County one of many receiving portion of $74 million in coal severance funds

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In late June, Governor Andy Beshear announced more than $74 million in coal severance funds to be distributed to 29 counties across the Commonwealth this fiscal year.

In Floyd County, Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said this year’s funding has been the most his county has seen in many years.

“Over the last 10 years, our coal severance hasn’t been much,” said Williams. “I know we’ve had years where we’ve gotten as little as $300,000 or $400,000, over the last two or three years. This $2.1 million for the last fiscal year is going to be great for Floyd County.”

The $2.1 million will allow Floyd County to fund several programs and projects such as senior citizens centers, school resource officers, and parks, but Williams adds that a large focus is repairing county roadways following flooding in July 2022.

“This gives us a little cash to operate with and go ahead and get these roads completed that need to be taken care of due to the flooding last year,” said Williams.

He also added that, with the downturn of the coal industry, seeing coal severance funds increase once again is a welcomed sight for counties across the region.

“We’ve all been affected by the downturn of coal and that coal severance money going down to nearly nothing,” said Williams, “So when this money is coming back into our communities, that’s a big shot in the arm not just for Floyd County, but for all of our surrounding counties.”

