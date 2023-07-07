EKY volunteer fire department gets new equipment to better serve the community

New Equipment
New Equipment(Hindman Volunteer Fire Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A volunteer fire department in Knott County received three new pieces of equipment to help serve and protect the region.

The equipment was awarded to the Hindman Volunteer Fire Department and came from a grant through the Kentucky Fire Commission.

The new equipment included a battery-powered extrication tool, a three-gas detector and an AED.

Fire crews said the battery-powered extrication tool is quickly deployable and eliminates the set up of hydraulic hoses and pumps. They said the tool has the ability to spread and cut.

Hindman Fire and Rescue started extrication services in January of 2022 and performed two extrications in 2023.

Officials said the department gets multiple calls about carbon monoxide each year, so a three-gas detector will be useful.

With the new tool, crews will be able to determine if dangerous levels of carbon monoxide are present. The tool can also detect oxygen levels and hydrogen sulfide levels.

The department also received a new automated external defibrillator (AED).

“This piece of equipment is vital in the presence of a patient suffering from cardiac arrest,” officials added.

The tool can deliver a shock to revert the patient’s heart to a normal heart rhythm.

“We would like to thank the Kentucky Fire Commission for making these grants possible,” officials said.

