CreatorCon to cultivate community for Appalachian entrepreneurs

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - CreatorCon is coming to Wise County.

The entrepreneur-focused event is business owner Ryan Jones’ answer to the gaps found while navigating what it means to be an entrepreneur in Appalachia.

From coffee shops to content creation, Jones has been an entrepreneur for years, building a brand from the ground up and working to help others in their journey.

“It’s all centered around community and connection and being supportive of other people and helping them kind of pursue their dreams,” Jones said. “It can really be a very lonely journey in entrepreneurship. A lot of creators out there- and a lot of entrepreneurs- are not going into the offices. They’re not going into conference rooms and having conversations by the water cooler.”

So, CreatorCon was born to give the marketing minds a place to mingle.

“I really started CreatorCon for building this community around entrepreneurs and a broader network. Not just just focused focused in one single county or one single region,” Jones said. “I’m connecting communities from Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, West Virginia, and Kentucky as well.”

The event, hosted in partnership with The City of Norton, UVA Wise, and others, will fill the Norton Expo Center with chatting, competing, collaborating and celebrating- giving business owners and creatives a place to grow.

“It’s a gap that I think that needs to be filled. We need to have more events that are celebrating the entrepreneurs and is an entrepreneur-led event,” said Jones.

Jones said it is all about creating community and finding fellowship in the fierce business of building on your own ideas by gathering, not gatekeeping.

“And our objective, really, is: when you leave the conference, you leave inspired; you leave with your creative spirit ignited; you grow your network and you connect with mentors as well,” he said.

You can register or find more information here.

