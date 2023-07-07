Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed the brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron were found dead Friday.

Strunk said Lewis and Carol Catron were found dead inside their home from carbon monoxide poisoning. Strunk added the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office got the call shortly after 4 p.m.

He said no foul play was suspected.

Their bodies were sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

In 2002, Sam Catron was attending a fish fry at a fire station in Shopville when someone shot and killed him.

A jury convicted Danny Shelley of firing the deadly shot. They also convicted Kenneth White and Catron’s political opponent, Jeff Morris.

Court documents said White wanted Catron out of the way for Morris to get into office. All three remain in prison.

MORE:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.