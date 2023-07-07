Coroner: Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk confirmed the brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski County Sheriff Sam Catron were found dead Friday.

Strunk said Lewis and Carol Catron were found dead inside their home from carbon monoxide poisoning. Strunk added the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office got the call shortly after 4 p.m.

He said no foul play was suspected.

Their bodies were sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

In 2002, Sam Catron was attending a fish fry at a fire station in Shopville when someone shot and killed him.

A jury convicted Danny Shelley of firing the deadly shot. They also convicted Kenneth White and Catron’s political opponent, Jeff Morris.

Court documents said White wanted Catron out of the way for Morris to get into office. All three remain in prison.

MORE:

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
Will Pope was announced dead on Thursday.
Former KSP Trooper dies
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged after police discover she lied about alleged assault
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office required to pay more than $60,000 in back pay to K9 handlers.
Southern Ky. sheriff ordered to pay thousands of dollars over K9 handler snafu

Latest News

Sam Catron's Family Members Found Dead - July 7, 2023
Shirley Sexton, the owner of the Colson Civic Center, has opened a thrift shop to help flood...
Colson Civic Center opens thrift shop nearly one year after historic flood
CreatorCon is set for August 23 and 24 at the Norton Expo Center.
CreatorCon to cultivate community for Appalachian entrepreneurs
Shannon Gilday is accused of killing Jordan Morgan when he broke into her father’s mansion in...
Man accused in Kentucky mansion murder appears in court