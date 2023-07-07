Colson Civic Center opens thrift shop nearly one year after historic flood

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Colson Civic Center opened a thrift shop to help the community and the center nearly one year after historic flooding ravaged the region.

Shirley Sexton, the owner of the Colson Civic Center, said the inside of the center was completely destroyed by the July flood.

Following the historic flooding, Sexton said she knew she wanted to do something good for the community when she got the center back open.

“This helps the center and it helps the people of the community,” said Sexton. “And it gives them something to do and a place to go in their own community, and we think that’s important, to hold the community together.”

Sexton added, after the July flood, she was left with ten inches of mud that discouraged her throughout the clean up process.

Then, in February when it flooded again, she was left with another two inches of mud inside her center.

Now that most of the clean up work is finished, the center is ready to serve the community once again, this time with a thrift shop.

“A lot of this stuff we get from estate sales, lockers sales, and stuff like that,” said Martin Holbrook, Sexton’s son-in-law. “We bring it back here and it’s all good quality stuff at a very low, reasonable price. So, that kind of helps the community and everybody in this area as far as being cost efficient. "

The thrift shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of Thursday when the hours are 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. for those who may work during the day.

