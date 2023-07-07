Bobby Osborne’s last record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bobby Osborne was doing what he loved until the very end and his music will live on forever. WVLT News spoke to the people who are responsible for making the legend’s last recording ever.

Osborne was laid to rest close to his home near Nashville. Before his unexpected passing, he was working on an album with C.J. Lewandowski, little did they know it would be his last.

“It’s a really sad day but also it’s really good to know that there’s still new Bobby Osborne music that’s going to come out,” Lewandowski said.

During one of the sessions Lewandowski said Osborne said out of the blue, “how about we re-record rocky top,” and they did, 55 years later.

“He was in there and he didn’t know his microphone was on and he was kind of going over the words and humming and warming his voice up and he’s just talking to himself, ‘Well this will probably be the last time I record this one,’” said Lewandowski.

The album was recorded in Nashville since Osborne couldn’t travel far because he was 91 years old but Dave Maggard the owner of Sound Biscuit Studios in Sevier County is working on the tracks. Maggard is a Grammy-nominated producer. He told WVLT News that it was an honor to work with a pioneer in bluegrass.

“Its hard to explain there’s a lot to it and we all kind of excel in certain areas. There’s certain things that I do that help to make this what it’s going to be,” said Maggard.

The album will include at least nine tracks with eight of them including Osborne’s voice, Lewandowski said he and Osborne were best friends, Osborne even gave him his tour bus. He said this project was Osborne’s last gift to him.

“Hopefully I get to record music for the rest of my life but there’s never going to be another project like this ever again that’s going to be this meaningful to me and important,” said Lewandowski.

The album is set to be released on Dec. 7, which is Osborne’s birthday.

The project was set to be released on June 30, but Osborne passed three days earlier, Lewandowski said it was the right thing to do. The album will include his last version of rocky top ever recorded.

