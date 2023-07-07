AG Daniel Cameron files emergency motion regarding Senate Bill 150

Daniel Cameron
Daniel Cameron(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an emergency motion to challenge a federal court’s decision to stop a portion of Senate Bill (SB) 150.

The law deals with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.

“It’s indefensible that leftist activists are disguising sterilization and genital surgeries as pediatric care for vulnerable children,” said Cameron. “Child mutilation is illegal in our Commonwealth, and these reckless hormone interventions are based on an irrational ideology that ignores scientific evidence. I will do everything in my power to protect Kentucky kids from this radical agenda, and my office will continue to defend this law at every turn.”

In June, a federal court in Louisville blocked a section of the bill that prohibited healthcare providers from performing gender-affirming care procedures on minors.

In May, the ACLU of Kentucky filed a lawsuit to stop a section of SB 150 that would block all gender-affirming care for trans youth.

A group of plaintiffs, including seven transgender minors and their parents, filed the motion.

“No one questions that parents possess a fundamental right to make decisions concerning the medical care of their children. But this is only a general right to make decisions among legally available medical treatments,” the motion reads. “[E]vidence shows that [so-called “gender-affirming”] treatments . . . lead to higher rates of mental illness and suicide. Not only that, such care leads to severe physical and mental-health problems, many of which are irreversible, and many of which would have never befallen the child but for such treatment.”

