Woman charged after police discover she lied about alleged assault

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing felony charges after she recanted her story about an alleged assault in a Bell County courtroom earlier this week.

The incident in question happened back in June at a home on Old Cross Road just outside Pineville.

At the time, the victim, De’Anda Shaver, 32, of Middlesboro told police the suspect in the case, Donald Shaver Jr., 55, also of Middlesboro knocked her out of a chair and tried to strangle her before swinging an ax at her stomach while she was pregnant with their child.

Shaver was arrested and charged with a host of charges including attempted murder and attempted fetal homicide.

When De’Anda appeared in court this week and was placed under oath, she told officials the story was not true.

She was arrested at the judicial center and charged with filing a false report that generated an emergency response. She was taken to the Bell County Detention Center but was released on bond a short time later.

All charges except one (public intoxication) against Donald Shaver, Jr. were dropped and he was released from jail.

