Whitley County baseball pioneer reflects on humble beginnings and recent success

By Audrey Hausberger
Published: Jul. 6, 2023
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On June 10, the Whitley County Colonels reached the mountain top.

Jeremy Shope’s group beat Shelby County, 2-1, to clinch the school’s and the 13th Region’s first-ever KHSAA state baseball championship.

It was a welcome sight for Donnie Roberts, who was on the field for the first-ever Whitley County Colonels baseball game in 1964.

“We finished up our basketball and my B team coach got a few of us players together and said, ‘hey guys would you fellas like to play baseball?’” Roberts said of the beginning. “‘Uh I would coach.’”

It was a humble start. The team didn’t even have a field to play on.

Enter Roberts, the team’s center fielder.

“I said ‘hey coach Dad has a good tractor,” said Roberts. “‘I’ll bring it over here and kind of clean the field up. ‘Ok, that would held’. So I mowed it. I worked all the infield... and next thing you know, we had a place to play.”

Not only was it the first academic year of Whitley County High School, but it was the first time any one in the newly consolidated school had played baseball.

“The first game we played under lights,” Roberts said. “I was playing center field and I said ‘coach, what do I do when the ball goes out of the light, above the lights?’ He looked at me a studied me and he said here’s what to do ‘You figure where it is going up and you figure where it’s coming down and catch the blooming thing.’”

Despite generations between this championship team and the first Whitley County squad, the team comradery has not been lost.

“The coach (Jeremy Shope) that instilled in these guys to play their best and support each other...we had the same issue when we started,” Roberts said. “We got to play our best, as far as we know, and support each other to try to promote team spirit. So, we had that... we did have that.”

