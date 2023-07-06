WATCH: Dogs narrowly escape bear by running through doggy door

The dogs narrowly managed to escape the charging bear by running in the home’s doggy door. (WCBS, JOSEPH DAMIANI, CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. (WCBS) - A very close call for a pair of dogs and their owner in New Jersey was caught on camera when a black bear started chasing after the dogs.

Joseph Damiani was ready for bed May 15 when he went out on the back porch of his Annandale home. Suddenly, his dogs started barking.

“I hear a bunch of ‘woof, woof, woof, woof.’ The dogs shoot right past me, and then, I see the bear,” Damiani said.

Video shows the two terrified dogs race past their owner, closely followed by a black bear. The dogs narrowly manage to escape the bear by running in the home’s doggy door.

But then, the bear tried to charge its way inside.

Damiani’s girlfriend, Shirley Perlinsky, was right at the door as the dogs bolted in. She says she tried to lock the door but couldn’t because the dogs’ leashes got caught.

“So, I was fighting the bear. The bear was pushing the door this way, and I was pushing the door that way,” Perlinksy said.

Damiani was still outside and extremely close to the bear as Perlinsky fought to keep it out.

“That’s my boyfriend and I love him very much, but I couldn’t let the bear inside my house,” Perlinsky said.

Quickly moving away from the bear, Damiani went around the house and came in the front.

“They say you’re supposed to back off and look the entire time. I didn’t do that. I just turned around,” he said.

Responding state wildlife officials told the couple the bear likely wanted what was in their bird feeders. Because the bear acted aggressively, there was an attempt to capture it.

So far, the bear has not returned to the area.

“We had a trap set up for eight days. Unfortunately, they couldn’t catch this beast,” Perlinsky said.

The couple emptied their bird feeders and are making sure their trash gets put away properly. They respect bears and understand humans have to live with them, but they don’t want any bears getting that close again.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper

Latest News

Wild video captures close encounter for dogs, owners with aggressive bear
A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
For the third day in a row, the Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Scattered storms return this afternoon, temps cool slightly with passing front
Ohio man who raped, impregnated 9-year-old girl sentenced