Spotty storm chances on the way back

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a relatively nice break over the last little bit not having to worry about widespread shower and thunderstorm chances. All good things must come to an end, though, as showers and storms are back in the forecast.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Some spotty storms will be possible through the evening and early overnight hours, but should start to fall apart as we head through the overnight. The atmosphere stays quite warm and muggy, though, with plenty of humidity in the air as we only fall back into the lower 70s.

We’ll keep showers with us as we head through the afternoon hours on our Friday as well. No relief from the hot and humid weather either, with temperatures once again climbing up into the middle to upper 80s. Areas that don’t see a storm look to keep it rather sunny and hot as well. We’ll diminish storms overnight as brief high pressure works in. Lows stay muggy in the middle to upper 60s.

Weekend and Beyond

We’re settling nicely into the typical summertime pattern as we head out there this weekend. Plenty of heat and humidity both Saturday and Sunday as highs make a run for the middle and upper 80s, with heat indices making a run for 90-95° out there. And yes, we’ll have to keep an eye out for scattered showers and thunderstorms through the heat of the afternoon. We don’t look to have any big systems move through, just small disturbances that will help bubble showers and storms. Those should diminish into the evening and overnight as low dip back to a muggy upper 60s to near 70°.

More of the same likely as we head through the bulk of next week. Plenty of heat and humidity expected through the bulk of the new week with more afternoon showers and storms likely as we head through each afternoon. Highs will yet again settle within a degree or two of normal this time of year, into the middle 80s. Overnight lows settle back into the upper 60s to near 70° as well.

