Southern Ky. sheriff ordered to pay thousands of dollars over K9 handler snafu

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A Sheriff in Southern Kentucky says he is being ordered to pay thousands of dollars all because of a requirement that he wasn’t aware of.

More than $60,000 will be going to K9 handlers who have worked for the office during the past four years.

State officials say the issue deals with how the handlers were compensated.

Bobby Jones has only been Sheriff in Pulaski County since January, but he says the state labor cabinet is requiring he pay the money to the handlers because it was discovered that they were not in compliance with how the handlers were paid.

“The Labor Cabinet said, someone filed a complaint,” Sheriff Jones said.

Jones claims state labor officials said the department wasn’t properly paying the K9 handlers, not their regular salaries, but what they were supposed to be paid for taking the dogs home. He says handlers don’t have to pay veterinary bills, dog food, or any other expenses, and that they are even given an extra $1000 per year. Jones says the labor cabinet wanted all of that listed as a specific line item in the department’s budget.

The bizarre thing, Sheriff Jones said, is that the state sheriff’s association, the office of the Auditor of Public Accounts, and numerous other people were not aware of the rule.

“To my knowledge we are the first ones to be hit with this,” Sheriff Jones added. “What they decided to do we had to go back four years, for the seven handlers we had. We had to compensate them for the time they had the dog at home.”

Sheriff Jones says the money is being paid in two installments and that $61,000 is a major amount. He is worried that if the same thing happened to a smaller sheriff’s department, they might have to close down.

Labor cabinet officials would not divulge who filed the complaint against the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, our call into the state labor cabinet has not yet been returned.

