Southern Kentucky man arrested after reportedly assaulting deputy

Jason Blevins
Jason Blevins(Laurel County Correction Center)
By Morgan Faranov
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An man in Southern Kentucky was arrested Wednesday morning, accused of assaulting a police officer.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a man passed out near a business off of West Cumberland Gap Parkway.

When deputies got to the scene, they said they found Jason Blevins, 38. Officials confirmed he was under the influence.

They said Blevins also admitted to using unknown drugs earlier.

Blevins reportedly told the deputies he had already been in prison for assault and threatened to assault a deputy.

Blevins is accused of then kicking and fighting the deputy before he was arrested.

He faces several charges, including public intoxication, resisting arrest, assault, disorderly conduct and menacing.

Blevins was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

