Sheangshang indicted by grand jury
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of shooting and killing Scott County sheriff’s deputy Caleb Conley has been indicted by a grand jury.

PREVIOUS: Sheangshang pleads not guilty to murder of Deputy Caleb Conley

According to Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s Office, which is handling the case, a Scott County grand jury indicted Steven Sheangshang Thursday on several charges, including murder of a police officer.

Deputy Conley was killed during a traffic stop on I-75 in May. Sheangshang’s arrest citation says he shot Conley as he came up to the car.

This is a developing story.

