Scattered storms return this afternoon, temps cool slightly with passing front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a couple of drier days, the rain chances are on the way back. Keep your rain gear handy later.

Today and Tonight

Today will look very similar to yesterday on how we start the day, but the ending will be much different, at least for some.

Patchy dense fog will be around this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will start out near 70 and it will continue to be muggy. After lunchtime, you will notice an increase in the clouds ahead of some scattered showers and storms later this afternoon and into the evening hours. Highs should still make it into the upper 80s before the rain hits, but will quickly take a dive in areas that see those showers. We are not expecting severe weather today, but some of the storms could be a touch on the stronger side.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms will linger for a while before drying out. We will drop to around 70 for an overnight low.

Extended Forecast

The front will pass through on Friday and that will keep clouds around early in the day but skies will try to clear late. I also think we keep some widely scattered showers and storms in play, but again, I think any of those would be early. Highs will still make it into the mid-80s. Chances for rain wrap up early Friday night to clearing skies. Lows will drop into the upper 60s.

Both weekend days will feature scattered chances for showers and storms. Neither day will be an all day washout though. Highs Saturday will soar into the upper 80s, but could only make it into the low 80s on Sunday as front #2 approaches the region. We could also see a few more clouds late in the day.

The second front will pass through the region on Monday, taking our rain chances back up a little bit. Those should keep us near the 80 degree mark, however some models keep us in the 70s.

Don’t you worry summer fans, the sunshine and stray rain chances return on Tuesday taking us right back up to near 90 for a high.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

