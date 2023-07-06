Quilt Show kicks off Shop Hop as businesses stitch together Appalachian art

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With a quilters’ Shop Hop kicking off this weekend, a pop-up showcase is set at The Appalachian Center for the Arts.

The showcase brings six quilting shops from around the mountains to Pikeville, sharing some of their work in a two-day gallery.

“Quilt making is a beautiful art and it’s just takes so much time and skill,” said Shannon Daniels, The App’s Executive Director. “When you really look at quilts, you can see all of the work that’s gone into it. Which is very Appalachian, I think.”

Displays will be on site from Quilters Playhouse in Lawrence County, Gran Gran’s Quilting in Johnson County, The Sew-N-Love Quilt Shoppe in Floyd County, Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Perry County, as well as Pike County stores The Pink Bobbin and Bridgett’s Quilting, Sewing, and Fabric. According to those involved, it is about keeping the craft alive and sharing the stories that inspire the creations.

“I think it just goes back to our grandmothers, you know. My grandmother taught me how to sew,” said Bridgett Hylton, owner of Bridgett’s Quilting.

The Shop Hop invites quilters to visit the stores in the different counties, purchase two blocks from each store, and combine them into one project at the end.

“It’s like we all all six shops just come together and made the one quilt,” said Hylton.

the stores each have their version of the fall-inspires quilt hanging for displays. They say each completed quilt will look different depending on the creator’s chosen pattern, but they will all share a common thread- supporting small businesses and sharing stories.

“It’s really nice to get their perspective on how their business is running also and how things just come together. It’s almost seamless,” said Hylton.

The showcase takes place Friday and Saturday at 11 a.m., with doors open until 5 p.m. the Shop Hop event kicks off at 9 a.m. and lasts during store hours until July 15.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.