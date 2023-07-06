Police: Human bones found in Estill County
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Irvine Police Department are investigating after human bones were found Wednesday night.
Police said the bones were found in a dirt driveway near a home on Oak Street. The homeowner was reportedly landscaping when the bones were found.
The bones were identified as a human femur and a clavicle and sent off for testing.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing.
