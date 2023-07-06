Pike County road reopened following two-car crash

By Anthony Sizemore and Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***

Officials with Kentucky State Police confirmed State Highway 194E was reopened following the crash.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

One highway in Pike County is closed due to a two-car collision.

The collision happened on State Highway 194E in Phelps, Kentucky State Police said.

The road, near the Hive gas station, will be shut down for “several hours.”

We will update this story as we learn more.

