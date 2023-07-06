More than 1,100 Dolly Parton fans in Ireland attempt world record

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the city of Listowel, Ireland, more than 1,100 Dolly Parton fans gathered to attempt a world record for the largest gathering of Dolly look-alikes in the world.

Well over 3,000 miles away from Dolly’s hometown, people in Ireland took notice of her character and wanted to own a world record in her honor.

“Because she’s just so bubbly and so positive and has great sayings and I just think she appeals to an awful lot of people and she has a good heart and I think that comes across very much,” said event organizer Cora O’Brien.

The event named “Dolly Day” was in an effort to raise money for multiple charities including cancer research in Ireland.

On top of the appreciation of Dolly’s character and music, O’Brien said there was a deeper reason for attempting to set this world record.

“Our town is known as one of the most literary towns in Ireland and I suppose that ties in with Dolly’s Imagination Library,” said O’Brien.

According to O’Brien, the world record of Dolly look-alikes is 250, well below the more than 1,100 people that participated in Ireland.

The world record was not official yet as Guinness will take several weeks to certify the results.

