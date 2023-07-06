Man sentenced to 70 years for Whitley County murder

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for his role in a 2019 Whitley County murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said Jordan Miracle was convicted of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Miracle is the third and final defendant convicted for the murder and robbery of Billy Lawson, said Bowling.

Miracle was tried in the Whitley County Circuit Court.

