Man sentenced to 70 years for Whitley County murder

JORDAN MIRACLE WHITLEY COUNTY
JORDAN MIRACLE WHITLEY COUNTY(RONNIE BOWLING)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was sentenced to 70 years in prison for his role in a 2019 Whitley County murder.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ronnie Bowling said Jordan Miracle was convicted of murder, robbery and tampering with evidence.

Miracle is the third and final defendant convicted for the murder and robbery of Billy Lawson, said Bowling.

Miracle was tried in the Whitley County Circuit Court.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Pulaski County K9 issues - 4:30 p.m.
Addiction recovery facilities and the CAREER Act.
The CAREER Act is in action in EKY
Destruction of chemical weapons at Blue Grass Army Depot nears completion
Army ‘close’ to destroying final chemical weapons stored in Madison Co.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office required to pay more than $60,000 in back pay to K9 handlers.
Southern Ky. sheriff ordered to pay thousands of dollars over K9 handler snafu