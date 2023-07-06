Local KYTC crews win big at statewide ‘Roadeo’ competition

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Several equipment operators from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) offices in our region are heading to a regional competition after taking home top honors at Kentucky’s event.

The State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, informally called the Equipment ‘Roadeo’, was held June 27th and 28th at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

Operators competed in six courses testing accuracy, agility and speed while operating heavy equipment that included graders, backhoes, single and tandem-axle dump trucks, tractors with mowers and tractor trucks with lowboy trailers.

The top two finishers in each category will move on to Beckley, West Virginia in September.

The team from the Department of Highways District 9, in Flemingsburg, was the overall ‘Roadeo’ champion with 253 points. The District 10 team, from Jackson, came in second with 187 points.

KYTC districts 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 cover counties in our region. You can see a map of those districts here.

Here is a list of the winners that will move on to the competition in the Mountain State and what categories they will compete in:

Tractor Truck with Lowboy Trailer

1st Place – Charlie Barnes, District 7

2nd Place – Mitchell Tyra, District 10

Tandem Axle Dump Truck

1st Place – Josh Howard, District 10

2nd Place – Landon Lawson, District 10

Single Axle Dump Truck

1st Place – Johnny Bell, District 9

2nd Place – Josh Garmon, District 4

Tractor with Mower

1st Place – Alvin Stamper, District 11

2nd Place – Dakota Hoskins, District 4

Backhoe

1st Place – Joe Sharp, District 8

2nd Place – Cortney Vanover, District 8

Motor Grader

1st Place – David Webster, District 6

2nd Place – Kevin Workman, District 9

