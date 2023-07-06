Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns drivers the dangers of hitting traffic cones

LEE COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - On Thursday officials urged drivers to be more careful when driving near traffic cones on the four-lane highway outside of Jonesville.

Lee County Sherriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page the dangers of hitting traffic cones intentionally.

“A cone that appeared to be intentionally hit flew through the air bouncing on my hood over my vehicle then caused the truck behind me to swerve into the median,” officials said in the post.

Officials detailed how knocking down these cones purposefully is a class 1 misdemeanor.

They also warned drivers that there are cameras in place outside of Jonesville that will catch those who purposefully knock over the cones.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.