Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office warns drivers the dangers of hitting traffic cones

Traffic cones knocked over outside of Jonesville.
Traffic cones knocked over outside of Jonesville.(Lee County Virginia Sherriff's Office)
By Grace Griles
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - On Thursday officials urged drivers to be more careful when driving near traffic cones on the four-lane highway outside of Jonesville.

Lee County Sherriff’s Office shared on their Facebook page the dangers of hitting traffic cones intentionally.

“A cone that appeared to be intentionally hit flew through the air bouncing on my hood over my vehicle then caused the truck behind me to swerve into the median,” officials said in the post.

Officials detailed how knocking down these cones purposefully is a class 1 misdemeanor.

They also warned drivers that there are cameras in place outside of Jonesville that will catch those who purposefully knock over the cones.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Pulaski County K9 issues - 5:30 p.m.
Pulaski County K9 issues - 4:30 p.m.
Bridgett's version of the completed quilt hangs in its storefront in downtown Pikeville.
Quilt Show kicks off Shop Hop as businesses stitch together Appalachian art
L & B Reptiles
L&B Reptiles relocates nearly one year after flood