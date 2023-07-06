L&B Reptiles relocates nearly one year after flood

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - L&B Reptiles originally opened their doors in Whitesburg in 2021. However, the store recently relocated to Hazard almost one year after being destroyed in the July 2022 flood.

Lennie Holbrook, who is the owner of the store, said he did not even know if he even wanted to open back up since it hurt him financially.

“It was heartbreaking, it took everything that I had to put that store there, you know all financially responsibilities and everything like that. You know when it happened, I didn’t even know if I wanted to start back right. It was just a blow to me personally,” Holbrook said.

When the disaster happened, it took Holbrook and his family two days to return to the store to assess the damage.

“We woke up that morning to go to a school to do a little educational program and then we noticed we couldn’t get out,” he said. “We kinda walked around and seen all the devastation and destruction in Whitesburg, and it took us about two days to be able to drive up to our store in Whitesburg. We just noticed the destruction, and it was like a bomb went off.”

The result of the flooding meant that the store was a total loss. Holbrook said they lost all of their animals, cages and supplies.

“We had lost all of our animals, all of our cages, all of our enclosures, it was heartbreaking,” he said.

Hall Properties in Hazard gave Holbrook an opportunity for L&B Reptiles to relocate and reopen their store once again.

“An opportunity came up here in Hazard, there wasn’t anywhere to live or rent in Whitesburg, so we expanded out to Hazard, and the people at Hall Properties gave me a chance,” he said. “I am happy to be here, you know Hazard has opened their arms up for me, and I couldn’t be happier to be here in Hazard.”

L&B Reptiles is located in the shopping center across from Walmart in Hazard and is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except they are closed on Sunday.

