KYTC officials honor Knott County crew who saved a young man’s life

KYTC - Hunter McCloud
KYTC - Hunter McCloud(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 12, as well as KYTC officials from across the state, honored Knott County Maintenance Facility Crew 344 after they assisted first responders in saving the life of a young man after a crash.

On May 22, then 22-year-old Hunter McCloud of Johnson County was driving a gravel truck through Knott County when he said something felt wrong.

“I knew the brakes were getting hot there at the Knott County hill,” said McCloud, “I told myself, ‘if you can get down that hill at Hindman, you’ll be okay… I just didn’t make it down.”

McCloud’s truck overturned, pinning him inside. Soon after, Scott McCloud, Hunter’s father, called Bobby Smith, a close friend and superintendent of KYTC’s Knott County Maintenance Facility.

Scott McCloud told Smith what had happened to his son, then Smith and his crew sprang to action.

“Nobody else had any equipment close by that could possibly be able to pick this truck up, get it off of him,” said Smith, “And so that’s when I mobilized my crew with equipment to the scene.”

Hunter McCloud was freed from the truck but suffered life-threatening injuries and lost his left arm. He was sent to a hospital in Tennessee but walked himself out three days later and credits God for sending the crew to save him.

“Everything come together, but you know, God was there,” said Hunter McCloud. “He was there with us, I mean, He put everything in place for it to… to save me.”

On Thursday in Pikeville, members of crew 344 of Knott County were awarded Heroic Safety Awards from KYTC as well as a Highway Heroes award from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety for their actions.

Smith added that, of all the awards he and his crew were presented with, having Hunter McCloud at the ceremony was priceless.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office required to pay more than $60,000 in back pay to K9 handlers.
Southern Ky. sheriff ordered to pay thousands of dollars over K9 handler snafu
Pikeville fire station introduces new piece of art.
EKY fire station welcomes new piece of art
Jason Blevins
Southern Kentucky man arrested after reportedly assaulting deputy
.
Former Bell County coroner ordered to report for competency evaluation ahead of trial