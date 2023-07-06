KYTC officials honor Knott County crew who saved a young man’s life

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 12, as well as KYTC officials from across the state, honored Knott County Maintenance Facility Crew 344 after they assisted first responders in saving the life of a young man after a crash.

On May 22, then 22-year-old Hunter McCloud of Johnson County was driving a gravel truck through Knott County when he said something felt wrong.

“I knew the brakes were getting hot there at the Knott County hill,” said McCloud, “I told myself, ‘if you can get down that hill at Hindman, you’ll be okay… I just didn’t make it down.”

McCloud’s truck overturned, pinning him inside. Soon after, Scott McCloud, Hunter’s father, called Bobby Smith, a close friend and superintendent of KYTC’s Knott County Maintenance Facility.

Scott McCloud told Smith what had happened to his son, then Smith and his crew sprang to action.

“Nobody else had any equipment close by that could possibly be able to pick this truck up, get it off of him,” said Smith, “And so that’s when I mobilized my crew with equipment to the scene.”

Hunter McCloud was freed from the truck but suffered life-threatening injuries and lost his left arm. He was sent to a hospital in Tennessee but walked himself out three days later and credits God for sending the crew to save him.

“Everything come together, but you know, God was there,” said Hunter McCloud. “He was there with us, I mean, He put everything in place for it to… to save me.”

On Thursday in Pikeville, members of crew 344 of Knott County were awarded Heroic Safety Awards from KYTC as well as a Highway Heroes award from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety for their actions.

Smith added that, of all the awards he and his crew were presented with, having Hunter McCloud at the ceremony was priceless.

