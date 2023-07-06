Judge-exec.: EKY county two years behind on paving process

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County is two years behind on blacktopping the roads throughout the county.

Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said that the county hopes they have a late winter so they can continue to work longer this year.

“We’re working with the blacktop company, and they’re really hustling this year getting a lot of blacktop down. We hope that we have a late winter, therefore they can blacktop on throughout the fall,” said Alexander.

Natural disasters like the July floods and a fire all within a year have contributed to a delay in the process.

“Disasters hit, and therefore we need a lot more blacktop put down on county roads, and then this year as well the plant caught on fire and was down for a few weeks. So yes, we are behind on blacktopping of the county roads,” he said.

Alexander said that district one is the area needing the blacktopping the most and that is their main focus right now.

“Probably right now district one needing the most repairs of any,” said Alexander. “They probably got hit the hardest with the disasters, and probably needs more resurfacing than anywhere else, but we have roads all over the county that need resurface.”

He added that another reason they are behind is the funding requirements which limits what can be resurfaced or fixed.

“The problem is the funding for blacktop, and we don’t receive a lot of funding, and at $129,000 a mile blacktop doesn’t go that far to add up to a lot of money quick,” he said.

Alexander added that he requests the community to be patient with the progress as they work on road repairs.

