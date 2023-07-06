Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic rock band is coming to Lexington.

The Eagles will perform at Rupp Arena on November 14.

It’s part of the group’s “The Long Goodbye” tour, celebrating 52 years of music.

The band has sold more than 150 million albums and won six Grammies.

Steely Dan will tour with the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

