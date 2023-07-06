Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour

Rupp Arena
Rupp Arena(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic rock band is coming to Lexington.

The Eagles will perform at Rupp Arena on November 14.

It’s part of the group’s “The Long Goodbye” tour, celebrating 52 years of music.

The band has sold more than 150 million albums and won six Grammies.

Steely Dan will tour with the band.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC)
Local KYTC crews win big at statewide ‘Roadeo’ competition
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Woman charged after police discover she lied about alleged assault
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Scattered storms return this afternoon, temps cool slightly with passing front
AppWire Arena
Appalachian Wireless Arena general manager resigns