Former Bell County coroner ordered to report for competency evaluation ahead of trial

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In April of 2022, former Bell County Coroner Clyde Creech was indicted on several charges of violating trust provision and one charge of theft.

Creech faces 38 charges of violating trust provision for pre-need payments for funeral goods. The class C felony constitutes five to 10 years in prison.

The other charge is a class D felony. It constitutes one to five years in prison.

Creech reportedly committed the crimes between 1994 and 2014.

A court order was filed on Thursday, June 29. It said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will take Creech to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for an inpatient competency evaluation.

The evaluation was previously ordered for March 9, 2023.

After the evaluation, the court order said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will bring Creech back from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.