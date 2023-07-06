Former Bell County coroner ordered to report for competency evaluation ahead of trial

.
.(.)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In April of 2022, former Bell County Coroner Clyde Creech was indicted on several charges of violating trust provision and one charge of theft.

Creech faces 38 charges of violating trust provision for pre-need payments for funeral goods. The class C felony constitutes five to 10 years in prison.

The other charge is a class D felony. It constitutes one to five years in prison.

Creech reportedly committed the crimes between 1994 and 2014.

A court order was filed on Thursday, June 29. It said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will take Creech to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for an inpatient competency evaluation.

The evaluation was previously ordered for March 9, 2023.

After the evaluation, the court order said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will bring Creech back from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Dakota Hill, the boyfriend of Catherine “Abby” McKinney, was charged with murder in Feb. 2022...
Dakota Hill sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter
bodyfound_wkyt_0619
Police: Human bones found in Estill County
Rupp Arena
Iconic rock band coming to Lexington for ‘goodbye’ tour
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC)
Local KYTC crews win big at statewide ‘Roadeo’ competition