PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A fire station in Pikeville welcomed a new fire bear to their station.

The fire bear is named McKenzie and sits outside of Pikeville Fire Station 1.

This creative piece of art was designed by artist Damon Farmer.

The City of Pikeville will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at Pikeville Fire Station 1 on July 10 at 4 p.m.

