EKU releases 2023-24 ASUN conference schedule
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University released its 2023-24 ASUN conference schedule Thursday.
The Colonels have a 16-game conference schedule with two games each against five league opponents and one game against the other six.
The five ASUN opponents EKU will play a home and away game against includes Lipscomb, Austin Peay, Bellarmine, North Alabama and Central Arkansas.
The six conference foes they will play once includes Jacksonville, North Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Queens, Kennesaw State, and Stetson.
EKU will start league competition on Jan. 4 at home against Lipscomb.
|Opponents
|Dates
|Location
|Lipscomb
|Jan. 4
|Richmond, KY
|Austin Peay
|Jan. 6
|Richmond, KY
|Central Arkansas
|Jan. 11
|Conway, AR
|North Alabama
|Jan. 13
|Florence, AL
|Bellarmine
|Jan. 20
|Richmond, KY
|Jacksonville
|Jan. 25
|Richmond, KY
|North Florida
|Jan. 27
|Richmond, KY
|Queens
|Feb. 1
|Charlotte, NC
|Kennesaw State
|Feb. 3
|Kennesaw, GA
|Florida Gulf Coast
|Feb. 7
|Richmond, KY
|Stetson
|Feb. 10
|DeLand, FL
|Bellarmine
|Feb. 17
|Louisville, KY
|North Alabama
|Feb. 22
|Richmond, KY
|Central Arkansas
|Feb. 24
|Richmond, KY
|Austin Peay
|Feb. 28
|Clarksville, TN
|Lipscomb
|March 1
|Nashville, TN
