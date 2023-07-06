EKU releases 2023-24 ASUN conference schedule

RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - Eastern Kentucky University released its 2023-24 ASUN conference schedule Thursday.

The Colonels have a 16-game conference schedule with two games each against five league opponents and one game against the other six.

The five ASUN opponents EKU will play a home and away game against includes Lipscomb, Austin Peay, Bellarmine, North Alabama and Central Arkansas.

The six conference foes they will play once includes Jacksonville, North Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, Queens, Kennesaw State, and Stetson.

EKU will start league competition on Jan. 4 at home against Lipscomb.

Opponents Dates Location Lipscomb Jan. 4 Richmond, KY Austin Peay Jan. 6 Richmond, KY Central Arkansas Jan. 11 Conway, AR North Alabama Jan. 13 Florence, AL Bellarmine Jan. 20 Richmond, KY Jacksonville Jan. 25 Richmond, KY North Florida Jan. 27 Richmond, KY Queens Feb. 1 Charlotte, NC Kennesaw State Feb. 3 Kennesaw, GA Florida Gulf Coast Feb. 7 Richmond, KY Stetson Feb. 10 DeLand, FL Bellarmine Feb. 17 Louisville, KY North Alabama Feb. 22 Richmond, KY Central Arkansas Feb. 24 Richmond, KY Austin Peay Feb. 28 Clarksville, TN Lipscomb March 1 Nashville, TN

