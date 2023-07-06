Drunk drivers may now have to pay child support if involved in a crash

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Senate Bill 268 or Melanie’s Law went into effect on July 1.

The law states drivers will have to pay restitution in form of child support “If the violation caused the death of a parent or guardian of a minor child or resulted in a finding by the court that a parent or guardian of a minor child is disabled or totally and permanently disabled.”

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, is an organization that spreads awareness and advocates for victims of drunk driving.

MADD Regional Executive Director Alex Otte said this bill will help alleviate struggles families go through.

“One thing that is always very hard for a lot of families who are impacted by drunk driving is that the offender, regardless of what their sentence is, a fine or limited jail time, whatever that looks like, at some point they get to forget and go on with their lives as if it never happened,” she said.

She added this bill will give them that extra protection the child needs.

“It offers a level of financial support that they would have had had their parent been living or been able to provide for them and so, in addition to that, it also provides a level of accountability for the offender,” she said.

Otte said the law will make sure the driver is still responsible, even after their punishment.

“The families that are left behind, the families of those that are permanently physically injured will never get to forget, will never get to live a day where there is not a reminder. In addition to adding a level of accountability and financial support for those surviving children, it also serves to the reminder of the offender of the decision that they made,” she explained.

She said it is going to take everybody to make sure the drunk driving issue is resolved.

“Drinking and driving is a choice, it is not an accident, it is not a mistake, it is not something that just happens, it is a decision and it is 100 percent preventable, but it is going to take all of us, entire communities to come together and want to be a part of preventing it,” she said.

She said this law is a step in the right direction by making people think again before drunk driving.

