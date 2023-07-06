Dakota Hill sentenced to 50 years in prison for murder of girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man responsible for the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old daughter in Bullitt County was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Bullitt Circuit Court Thursday.

Dakota Hill was convicted of murder for killing Serenity McKinney.

McKinney was reported missing in late 2021. By February 2022, Dakota Hill and Serenity’s mother ‘Abby’ McKinney were both charged with murder.

‘Abby’ McKinney’s charge was dropped to manslaughter earlier this year. She’ll serve at least 10 years in prison.

Dakota Hill’s 50-year sentence was handed down Thursday.

Inside Bullitt Circuit Court, Hill read a prepared apology to the court and to Serenity McKinney’s extended family.

Serenity was often in the care of her paternal grandmother, Melody Roller who said she hadn’t seen Serenity since 2020.

She lost contact with ‘Abby McKinney’ and Dakota Hill after the two of them left the state. That’s when the family reported her missing.

Roller’s sister Heather said Thursday’s ruling helps her down the difficult path of forgiveness.

“It makes it a little easier to find forgiveness,” she said, “But will I ever fully forgive him? I’m hoping that the lord will place that on my heart for me to fully forgive. It’s like a roller coaster. Like what is forgiveness, how do you forgive and where do you begin?”

Melody Roller and her family plan to celebrate Serenity’s 6th birthday in their hometown of Shelbyville at Clear Creek Park on August 9. Anybody is welcome to join and celebrate her life.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.