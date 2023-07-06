Coach Cal bringing in former Memphis assistant Chuck Martin

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats(WYMT)
By Armando Barry
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari named Chuck Martin as his new assistant coach Thursday.

Martin is coming to Lexington with more than 20 years of coaching experience. He most recently was a part of Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon.

This is the second time Martin has worked under Calipari. He previously worked on his staff during Calipari’s time at Memphis.

Martin has a long list of former coaching experiences including stints at South Carolina, St. John’s, Drexel, UMass, and Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman found out the concert was weeks before her due date, but she still wanted to make...
Woman goes into labor at Taylor Swift concert
The McCreary County Coroner's Office found a body in Whitley City on Tuesday.
Body found in McCreary County
Daelyn Chaney proudly serves our country, but after a patriotic episode of the Price is Right,...
Kentucky native wins big on the Price is Right
A person's body has been found in Johnson County.
Body found in Johnson County
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Funeral arrangements announced for KSP Sgt. Jared Boggs

Latest News

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves (12) dunks the ball on a fast break against Arkansas during the...
Antonio Reeves makes UK return official
Reed Sheppard spoke with the media for the first time as a Kentucky Wildcat on Wednesday.
Reed Sheppard eager for new challenge at UK
Kentucky Wildcats
UK football picks up 3-star secondary commit
Brad Calipari finds new home in the SEC