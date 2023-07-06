Coach Cal bringing in former Memphis assistant Chuck Martin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari named Chuck Martin as his new assistant coach Thursday.

Martin is coming to Lexington with more than 20 years of coaching experience. He most recently was a part of Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon.

This is the second time Martin has worked under Calipari. He previously worked on his staff during Calipari’s time at Memphis.

Martin has a long list of former coaching experiences including stints at South Carolina, St. John’s, Drexel, UMass, and Manhattan.

