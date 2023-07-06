The CAREER Act is in action in EKY

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction Recovery in Kentucky is being supported through government funding from the CAREER Act or The Comprehensive Addiction Recovery through Effective Employment and Reentry.

The bill was introduced for reauthorization in June after it was originally filed in in 2018. U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Andy Barr, worked to pass this bill because of the issues the Commonwealth has with substance use disorders.

The goal of the programs sponsored by this bill is to support those recovering from substance use disorders re-enter the workforce.

One way it supports recovery is by providing funds to centers like Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to help them expand to new locations.

“Pikeville, I know, has came up a lot and I’ve seen like Hazard and Prestonsburg are starting to get more places to help people in substance abuse and in recovery,” said Kristy Stratton, Mental Health Associate in the Substance Abuse Program at Mountain Comprehensive Care Center. “And keeping our people here, that’s the main thing you want, to keep our people here, so we can have these people get better and kind of get back on their feet and be able to work here, be with their family and be where they were born and raised at.”

Addiction recovery is a life long journey and making sure that people have access in their own community is important to keeping them in recovery.

“One shoe doesn’t fit all and we know that what doesn’t work for one, won’t work for another,” said LeAnn Gullett, Community Outreach Manager at BrightView Pikeville. “So as BrightViews open up, even in Pikeville we’ve added more community resources.

Addiction recovery programs have teams of professionals that work with their patients to come up with the best possible plan for that individual.

