Antonio Reeves makes UK return official

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After some roster shuffling the past couple of weeks, the concrete set a little more on Wednesday night..

Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves announced on Instagram that he will return to Lexington for a second season.

The announcement had become a formality by this month as Reeves had already been practicing with the team after testing the waters of the NBA Draft.

Reeves finished the 2022-23 season as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer with 14.4 points per game, including a 37-point game at Arkansas to close the regular season.

