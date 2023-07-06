Antonio Reeves makes UK return official
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After some roster shuffling the past couple of weeks, the concrete set a little more on Wednesday night..
Kentucky guard Antonio Reeves announced on Instagram that he will return to Lexington for a second season.
The announcement had become a formality by this month as Reeves had already been practicing with the team after testing the waters of the NBA Draft.
Reeves finished the 2022-23 season as Kentucky’s second-leading scorer with 14.4 points per game, including a 37-point game at Arkansas to close the regular season.
