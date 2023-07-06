3-year-old dies after wandering away from playground, found facedown in lake

Nebraska authorities say a 3-year-old child has died after falling into a lake. (Source: WOWT)
By WOWT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska say a child who wandered away from her family and fell into a lake over the holiday weekend has died.

According to the Omaha Police Department, a 3-year-old girl was reported missing last Saturday after she walked away from her father while they were at a park playground.

Officers said they were called by the girl’s father about her going missing before the mother ended up finding the child facedown in Lake Zorinsky.

The department said a person was performing CPR on the girl when officers arrived at the lake. They took over lifesaving measures until medics arrived.

The 3-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital but later died.

Omaha police did not immediately identify the family involved.

