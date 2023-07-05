Two students from Somerset interning with Congressmen Hal Rogers

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two college students from Somerset have been welcomed on by Congressman Hal Rogers as interns.

Megan Speck and Camden Harris will join the Dean of the House for the summer.

“The internship program opens the door for students to gain first-hand experience in public service and helping folks across southern and Eastern Kentucky,” said Congressman Rogers. “It’s exciting to see local students, like Megan and Camden, who want to lead this next generation through public service and community involvement.”

Harris attends the University of Louisville where he is studying English and Political Science, and Speck attends Eastern Kentucky university where she is majoring in Occupational Therapy.

“Congressman Rogers is a legend. It has been an honor to learn more about his passion for public service and how to effectively help the people in our region who he represents in Washington,” said Speck, an intern in the Somerset District Office. “It’s amazing to see how many different issues Congressman Rogers and his staff assists with on a daily basis, and I’m happy to help any way that I can.”

For more information about the House internship program, you can visit halrogers.house.gov/internships.

